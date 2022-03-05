Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.13) to GBX 327 ($4.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.30).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 275.35 ($3.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

