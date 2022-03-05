Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).
Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 1,833.40 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282.78 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £139.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.
In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).
Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.