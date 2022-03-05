Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 1,833.40 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282.78 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £139.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.