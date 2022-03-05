Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFSTF. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

