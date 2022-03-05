Chimerix, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chimerix by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 447,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

