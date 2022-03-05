Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.