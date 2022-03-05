Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ForgeRock Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 in the last 90 days.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

