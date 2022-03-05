Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Reduced by Analyst

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of HGV opened at $48.50 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.