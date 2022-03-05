Epizyme, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.