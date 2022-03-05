StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.43. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

