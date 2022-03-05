StockNews.com Upgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to “Buy”

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

