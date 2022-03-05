Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,046,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,638 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

