$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to post $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $11.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF opened at $99.89 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

