Financial Comparison: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) versus Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This table compares Scholar Rock and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51% Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42%

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Codiak BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 34.83 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -4.48 Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 33.28 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -1.20

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scholar Rock and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 1 1 0 2.50 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.87%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 396.54%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.