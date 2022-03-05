Zacks: Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to post $579.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.26 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.