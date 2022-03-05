Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.94.

GDYN stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

