Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.61) to GBX 1,670 ($22.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.46) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,672.75 ($22.44).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.64) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,264.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,292.58.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

