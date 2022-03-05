adidas’ (ADDYY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($387.64) to €340.00 ($382.02) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.00.

adidas stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

