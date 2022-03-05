Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Truist Financial also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

