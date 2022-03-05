Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

MCRB stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $578.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

