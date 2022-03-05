Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Decreased by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $59.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $207,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,631. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

