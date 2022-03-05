PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of PMVP opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 97,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 74,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

