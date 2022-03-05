Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.