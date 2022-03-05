Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Insider Ian Cheshire Acquires 8,846 Shares of Stock

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,705.35).

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 225 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £902.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.01. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 147.20 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.62).

SPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.22) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227.67 ($3.05).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

