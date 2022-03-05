SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00. SEA traded as low as $110.29 and last traded at $111.94, with a volume of 181051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.75.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SEA by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $5,067,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

