Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) PT Raised to C$0.75

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of VTX opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$47.45 million and a P/E ratio of -86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.79. Vertex Resource Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46.
