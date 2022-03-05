Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.93. Approximately 13,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,452,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

