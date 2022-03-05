Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.67, but opened at $50.51. Zacks Investment Research now has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Anaplan shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 48,520 shares.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

