Raymond James Analysts Give Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) a C$0.75 Price Target

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.75 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.

EGT stock opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.64.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

