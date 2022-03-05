Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 2,139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.4 days.
Shares of AAVVF opened at $6.19 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.
About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Energy (AAVVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.