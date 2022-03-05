Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €86.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($86.29) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €85.14 ($95.66).

Shares of SAX opened at €66.15 ($74.33) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.79 and a 200 day moving average of €69.50. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($85.45). The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

