Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $25.13.
Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.
