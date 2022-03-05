JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €255.07 ($286.60).

ETR VOW3 opened at €144.50 ($162.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €187.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

