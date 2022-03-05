Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.28. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

