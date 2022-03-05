Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $268.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veeva Systems traded as low as $191.00 and last traded at $194.21, with a volume of 36959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.62.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

