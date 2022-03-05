PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.84. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PetIQ shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.

PETQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PetIQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.68 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. PetIQ’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

