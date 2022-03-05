Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

