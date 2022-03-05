Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$146.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.81. The stock has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$107.36 and a 1 year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

