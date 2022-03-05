Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.29.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

