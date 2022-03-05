Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

BB opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.85. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

