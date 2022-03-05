Fundamental Research Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$33.50

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research to C$33.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.04.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$30.80 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$31.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

