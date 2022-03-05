Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 104,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 535,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

