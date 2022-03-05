easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Stephen Hester Acquires 20,000 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($128,807.19).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 475.30 ($6.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 624.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 641.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

