easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Stephen Hester Acquires 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($128,807.19).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 475.30 ($6.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 624.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 641.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

