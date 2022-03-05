Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

LEGN opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $2,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 542.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Legend Biotech by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

