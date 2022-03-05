Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

