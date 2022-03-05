Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.