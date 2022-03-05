Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.91.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.