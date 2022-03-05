David Lis Acquires 35,000 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($62,458.07).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.63) on Friday. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

