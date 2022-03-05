Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.