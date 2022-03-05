StockNews.com Upgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to “Buy”

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

PZZA opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

