New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of NGD opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91.
New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
